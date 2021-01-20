2GB
‘It’s visceral’: Teddy Tahu Rhodes eagerly anticipates return to the stage

15 seconds ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ‘It’s visceral’: Teddy Tahu Rhodes eagerly anticipates return to the stage

Acclaimed baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes has reflected on the impact of live music ahead of his return to the stage.

Mr Rhodes will perform a variety of aria and musical theatre classics at Sydney’s City Recital Hall this Saturday alongside pianist Guy Noble.

He told Deborah Knight the shows are a “celebration of our favourite pieces of music”, including an Australiana section featuring Peter Dawson’s bush songs and Banjo Patterson’s poetry.

“There’s nothing morbid in there at all.”

Mr Rhodes is slightly nervous, but eager to return to the “visceral” experience of live performance.

 

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

