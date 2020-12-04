‘It’s really, really good to watch’: WBBL set the bar for summer of cricket

Former Australian first-class cricketer Shane Lee has highlighted the achievements of women’s cricket following a blistering T20 season.

The Women’s Big Bash League concluded last weekend with the Sydney Thunder’s victory over the Melbourne Stars.

Shane told Tim Gilbert the women’s teams are “giving the blokes a bit of a run for their money”.

“The last three years, watching the women’s game, they are improving a lot faster than the guys.

“The girls are hitting sixes and fours, they’re diving around, they’re bowling faster: it’s really, really good to watch.”

Image: Icon Sportswire/Getty Images