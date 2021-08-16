‘It’s pretty distressing’: Australian soldier despairs as his Afghan interpreter is left behind

Australian soldiers are pleading with the government to help Afghan interpreters as the Taliban takes over the capital.

Former member of the Australian Special Air Services Regiment Ray Hudson told Ben Fordham he’s known his interpreter for 15 years now.

“I spoke to him the night when the Taliban was basically bashing down the gates, coming into Kabul.

“I was basically trying to tell him to stay safe.

“It’s pretty distressing to see people that looked after us … and we can’t be there for them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/NurPhoto