‘It’s pretty bad’: Candice Warner illuminates husband’s injury concerns ahead of first Test

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Article image for ‘It’s pretty bad’: Candice Warner illuminates husband’s injury concerns ahead of first Test

Australian cricketer David Warner’s groin injury, sustained during the second ODI, may yet rule him out of the first Test.

David’s wife and Wide World of Sports summer co-host Candice Warner told James Bracey her husband needs to be 100 per cent ready before he’ll risk returning to the field, but “there isn’t anything he won’t do” to get there.

“Dave is very tough, he’s very strong, and I knew that it must’ve been extremely serious.

“He’s had his scans, and yes it’s pretty bad, but he’ll be doing whatever he can to get ready for that first Test.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

