‘It’s nothing personal’: Nationals Minister reveals why he’s turning on leader Michael McCormack

The future of the Nationals Party goes on the line this morning as Barnaby Joyce challenges Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack for the leadership.

At 9am, there will be a vote on a spill motion to declare all leadership positions vacant.

Then there will be a vote for the leader and the deputy leader, with Mr Joyce needing the support of 11 of his 21 Nationals colleagues.

Alan Jones believes Barnaby Joyce will be successful, saying it’s critical for the Party’s future that he takes control.

“This is the last chance for the National Party. It’s death or glory,” Alan says.

“At the moment, I believe Barnaby Joyce will win but who knows what politicians might do. Nothing in that game is ever certain.”

Resources Minister Matt Canavan has offered his resignation from the front bench as he supports Mr Joyce’s campaign to return to the top job.

He tells Alan Jones why he’s turning on Michael McCormack, insisting “it’s nothing personal”.

“Michael’s been a tireless campaigner for regional areas. It’s nothing personal, he’s a good bloke.

“But we must always struggle in the bush, in the country, to have our voice heard. And we need to shout just a little bit louder sometimes.

“The reason I’m backing Barnaby today is because I think he’s the kind of guy who does cut through, who does make a difference.”

The leadership spill comes on a day federal parliament is dedicating to bushfire victims.

Politicians will use the first parliamentary sitting day of the year to offer condolences to the more than 30 people who have died during the horror fire season.

Image: SMH/Dominic Lorrimer