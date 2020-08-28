‘It’s not table tennis’: Jeff Horn’s trainer defends controversial tactics

Australian boxer Jeff Horn’s trainer has defended the controversial tactics put back in the spotlight during the Tim Tszyu showdown.

Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton copped heat from commentators after his plea for ‘one more minute’ out of the exhausted fighter was broadcast.

Mr Rushton told James Willis he wanted Jeff to “go out on his terms” and have one final round in the ring to show what he could produce, and denied there’d be long-term health impacts.

If it wasn’t for refusing to throw the towel in against Manny Pacquiao three years ago, he said, “we wouldn’t have seen this amazing victory”.

“It’s not table tennis, it’s boxing: we expect we’re going to get hit.”

Mr Rushton admitted he believes Horn should seriously consider retiring, but told James it’s up to the man himself to decide when he’s ready.

“Certainly, the performance would indicate the hunger isn’t there anymore.

“That doesn’t mean to say we can’t find the hunger again.”

Image: Fox Sports