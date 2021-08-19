2GB
‘It’s not rocket science’: What businesses need amidst the vaccine rollout

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Business Council of AustraliaBusiness FeaturedJennifer Westacott
Article image for ‘It’s not rocket science’: What businesses need amidst the vaccine rollout

The Business Council of Australia wants state governments to provide small businesses guidance on vaccines.

The Australian government has made it clear it won’t mandate vaccines, but that has left businesses unsure of how to proceed.

Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott told Deborah Knight consistency is key.

“Why can’t the states all agree that their work safe instructions to employers be consistent? That’s not rocket science.

“Can we look at those sectors that have very high levels of risk?”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
BusinessMoneyNews
