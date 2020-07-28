2GB
‘It’s not our answer’: Aussie actress determined to save local film industry

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Marta Dusseldorp

One of Australia’s most successful TV shows, Wentworth, is back for its final season with some fresh faces.

Marta Dusseldorp told Deborah Knight she will play the character Sheila Bausch, a senior cult figure.

“She’s got no brawn, she’s just got brain.

“A couple of the regular cast … said to me they’ve never quite had a character like Sheila on the show before.”

She said the government needs to do more to save the local film industry.

“I just wish, as much as the government is supporting international productions to come here and shoot… we must also bolster our own local industry.

“It’s not our answer.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

