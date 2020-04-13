‘It’s life-saving’: Country crippled by drought drenched in rain

In recent years this country has been in a fierce, crippling drought, the worst for many generations.

Ben Fordham’s unofficial drought correspondents, Walgett farmers, Jamie and Gina Warden, have kept 2GB listeners in touch with what has been happening on the land.

Six weeks ago their area started receiving a big dump of rain, Jamie tells Ben, “it’s as good as it gets.”

“It’s a tremendous start we’ve had and obviously it’s been a long time coming… for us out here it’s life-saving.

“In a fortnight mate, the tractors will be going and we’ll start to try and produce a bit of food for this beautiful country that we live in.”

Image: Getty / David Gray