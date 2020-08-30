‘It’s just not good enough!’: Treasurer calls for road map out of Victorian lockdown

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is calling on the Victorian Premier to provide a clear road map out of lockdown.

Stage four restrictions are due to end in a fortnight, but the state government is yet to articulate a plan to re-open, with Premier Daniel Andrews seeking to extend the state of emergency.

Treasury data estimates about 400,000 Victorians will be left without work, with Victoria’s hard lockdown potentially costing the national economy up to $12 billion.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Ben Fordham Victoria’s lockdown is having a devastating impact.

“Now, as we approach the end of these stage four restrictions there’s no road map out and it’s just not good enough!”

