‘It’s just not fair’: Transgender woman to make Olympic history

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Claire ChandlerLaurel HubbardTokyo 2020
Article image for ‘It’s just not fair’: Transgender woman to make Olympic history

The first transgender woman to compete at the Olympics in women’s weightlifting will make her debut.

New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard was born male and competed in the men’s weightlifting circuit under the name Gaven Hubbard before undergoing a transition.

Current International Olympic Committee guidelines require athletes who have undergone a gender transition to demonstrate reduced testosterone levels.

Liberal Senator Claire Chandler told Ben Fordham “it’s just not fair”.

“I don’t think there’s anything inclusive about eroding single-sex sport for women.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Dan Mullan

Ben Fordham
NewsOlympicsSports
