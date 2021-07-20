‘It’s horrendous’: Andrew Bogut slams Liz Cambage’s alleged sledge

Former NBA star Andrew Bogut reports Liz Cambage’s teammates were petitioning to kick her off the team before she withdrew from the Olympics on mental health grounds.

The withdrawal follows reports the Opals star was involved in a physical and verbal altercation with Nigerian players during a match in Las Vegas, now under investigation by Basketball Australia’s Integrity Division.

Bogut told Ben Fordham “people would be shocked” by what she allegedly said.

“It’s horrendous.

“My word is that she was going to be booted off the team, and two or three days later left for mental health reasons.”

Image: Getty/Ian Hitchcock