‘It’s great for Origin’: Billy Slater welcomes Mal Meninga to Maroons camp

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga will join the Queensland camp this year as the Maroons set out to break their State of Origin drought.

Meninga has an extensive history securing victories for Queensland, including eight wins in a row from 2006 – 2013.

Maroons legend Billy Slater told Mark Levy the 2020 team will be in good hands.

“Both Wayne [Bennett] and Mal back in the Origin scene, it’s not just good for Queensland, it’s great for Origin.

“The more good people we can have in that arena, the better.”

Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images