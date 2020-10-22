2GB
‘It’s going to be detrimental’: Locals fear lead exposure as silver mine planned for Mudgee

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
LueMudgeeTom Combes

A small NSW community has fears of an open-cut silver mine development being considered by the government. 

The mine, the size of 100 football fields, is planned to be built just two kilometres from the small village of Lue, near Mudgee.

President of the Lue Action Group, Tom Combes, told Ben Fordham thousands of tonnes of lead would be dug up in the process.

“Lead is extremely toxic and there isn’t a safe level.

“It’s just going to be detrimental to people’s mental health, they won’t wanna live here and it’s just a sad thing. It shouldn’t happen.”

Image: Getty

