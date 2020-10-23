‘It’s genius!’: Eva Mendes reveals her favourite Aussie slang

Hollywood actress Eva Mendes has revealed the Aussie phrases she has heartily adopted.

The 2020 McHappy Day Ambassador has surprised Deborah Knight by referring to McDonald’s as “Maccas”.

“I love it! It will never be McDonald’s to me again!”

But there’s another Aussie phrase Eva loves.

“When I first went down to Australia I was in Melbourne for a while, I was like ‘No worries? It’s genius!'”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

$2 from every Big Mac sold on McHappy Day, November 14, will be donated, and you can also support the charity by purchasing a pair of “silly socks” or “helping hands”.