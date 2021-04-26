2GB
‘It’s entirely appropriate’: Employment Minister defends ‘dobseeker’

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Stuart Robert
Article image for ‘It’s entirely appropriate’: Employment Minister defends ‘dobseeker’

Employment Minister Stuart Robert is standing by ‘dobseeker’, a hotline to report unemployed Australians.

The Employer Reporting Line, launched earlier this month, allows employers to ‘dob in’ jobseekers who refuse job offers or fail to make a valid attempt at a job interview.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert told Ben Fordham the move is “entirely appropriate”.

“People need to know they can’t take the system for a ride.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
