‘It’s entirely appropriate’: Employment Minister defends ‘dobseeker’

Employment Minister Stuart Robert is standing by ‘dobseeker’, a hotline to report unemployed Australians.

The Employer Reporting Line, launched earlier this month, allows employers to ‘dob in’ jobseekers who refuse job offers or fail to make a valid attempt at a job interview.

Employment Minister Stuart Robert told Ben Fordham the move is “entirely appropriate”.

“People need to know they can’t take the system for a ride.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty