‘It’s entirely appropriate’: Employment Minister defends ‘dobseeker’
Employment Minister Stuart Robert is standing by ‘dobseeker’, a hotline to report unemployed Australians.
The Employer Reporting Line, launched earlier this month, allows employers to ‘dob in’ jobseekers who refuse job offers or fail to make a valid attempt at a job interview.
Employment Minister Stuart Robert told Ben Fordham the move is “entirely appropriate”.
“People need to know they can’t take the system for a ride.”
Image: Getty