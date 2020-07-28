2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s baby season’: Reptile park welcomes the cutest attraction in NSW

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Australian Reptile ParkAustralian wildlifeKoalaRanger Mick Tate

The Australian Reptile Park is once again welcoming visitors.

Ranger Mick Tate told Ray Hadley despite COVID-19, there are still plenty of hands-on experiences to be had.

Visitors can expect the koala breeding program to be a highlight.

“Like most zoos everywhere, we’re desperate to be breeding koalas as quickly as we can.

“We’ve increased our holding from 15 animals to 50 over the last two years.

“There are koalas absolutely everywhere, and you’re right, it’s baby season.

“I defy anyone to come to the reptile park and not see a baby koala’s head poke out of the pouch.

“It’s the most adorable thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/Australian Reptile Park

Ray Hadley
EducationEntertainmentEnvironmentNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873