‘It’s baby season’: Reptile park welcomes the cutest attraction in NSW

The Australian Reptile Park is once again welcoming visitors.

Ranger Mick Tate told Ray Hadley despite COVID-19, there are still plenty of hands-on experiences to be had.

Visitors can expect the koala breeding program to be a highlight.

“Like most zoos everywhere, we’re desperate to be breeding koalas as quickly as we can.

“We’ve increased our holding from 15 animals to 50 over the last two years.

“There are koalas absolutely everywhere, and you’re right, it’s baby season.

“I defy anyone to come to the reptile park and not see a baby koala’s head poke out of the pouch.

“It’s the most adorable thing.”

Image: Facebook/Australian Reptile Park