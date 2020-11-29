2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘It’s appalling he’s Energy Minister!’: Mark Latham slams Matt Kean for a future of blackouts

49 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Mark LathamMatt KeanRenewable Energy
Article image for ‘It’s appalling he’s Energy Minister!’: Mark Latham slams Matt Kean for a future of blackouts

One Nation MP Mark Latham has slammed NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean for having “blind faith” in a shift to 100 per cent renewables.

The NSW upper house has passed a landmark renewable energy bill and rejected One Nation’s long list of amendments.

Mr Latham told Ray Hadley, Matt Kean is taking a “huge risk” in the push to renewables with no effective fallback.

“His back up plan relies on pumped hydro; there’s no proven case for that in New South Wales.

“And for battery storage, which is an unproven technology at that scale.

“So this is really flying blind – it’s a stab in the dark.”

Mr Latham has warned NSW could be heading to a future of blackouts and higher prices under the changes of Matt Kean’s.

“Essentially Matt Kean will disparage anyone who doesn’t agree with him and worship at the alter of renewables; that’s his form and it’s appalling that he’s energy minister!”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Image: File
Ray Hadley
EnvironmentNewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873