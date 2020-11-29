‘It’s appalling he’s Energy Minister!’: Mark Latham slams Matt Kean for a future of blackouts

One Nation MP Mark Latham has slammed NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean for having “blind faith” in a shift to 100 per cent renewables.

The NSW upper house has passed a landmark renewable energy bill and rejected One Nation’s long list of amendments.

Mr Latham told Ray Hadley, Matt Kean is taking a “huge risk” in the push to renewables with no effective fallback.

“His back up plan relies on pumped hydro; there’s no proven case for that in New South Wales.

“And for battery storage, which is an unproven technology at that scale.

“So this is really flying blind – it’s a stab in the dark.”

Mr Latham has warned NSW could be heading to a future of blackouts and higher prices under the changes of Matt Kean’s.

“Essentially Matt Kean will disparage anyone who doesn’t agree with him and worship at the alter of renewables; that’s his form and it’s appalling that he’s energy minister!”

