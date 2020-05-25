2GB
‘It’s all happening’: NSW dams in the works

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
Melinda PaveyWater

NSW Water Minister has assured Alan Jones the state is on track for three major dam projects.

Wyangala Dam in the Central West is being upgraded, a new dam will be constructed at Dungowan near Tamworth and a third dam built in the Northern Tablelands.

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey told Alan Jones work should start in October.

“We’re getting on with the job.

“I know it’s probably not going to be fast enough for you, you’d like it done tomorrow, but we’re well on the way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Alan Jones
EnvironmentNewsNSW
