‘It’s a bit scary’: Resident reacts as NSW Police guard western Sydney unit block

14 hours ago
Ben Fordham
BLACKTOWN
Article image for ‘It’s a bit scary’: Resident reacts as NSW Police guard western Sydney unit block

NSW Police is guarding a western Sydney apartment block for the next two weeks after a number of residents tested positive to COVID-19.

More than 100 residents in the Blacktown unit block are not allowed to leave their home after five cases were reportedly detected across multiple levels.

Resident Michelle told Ben Fordham “it’s a bit scary”.

“There’s a lot of police outside.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details


Image: Twitter/ James Wilson

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
