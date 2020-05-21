‘It’d be great to see him playing again’: Andrew Abdo backs Paul Gallen comeback

In a week’s time, Australians will be watching their first game of footy after a nine-week pandemic shutdown.

Interim NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo has told Mark Levy he’s excited to restart the season next Thursday, May 28, saying there will be “a lot of excitement and drama” when it comes to the rule changes.

On the topic of the Warriors rejected request for a loan player in light of longterm training injuries, Mark Levy has suggested allowing Paul Gallen to lace up his boots again.

“Paul Gallen, on this program, put up his hand to say ‘I am ready to come out of retirement’,” said Levy.

Mr Abdo said it’s all within the rules for Paul Gallen to sign a new training contract if he wants to start playing again.

“He’s a free agent, but of course Paul would have to commit to being part of the bubble and adhere to all the biosecurity protocols.

“It’d be great to see him playing again.”

Moving to the discussion around making his acting CEO position a full-time gig, Mr Abdo told Mark Levy he honestly hasn’t had a chance to sit down and think about it.

“There’s been so much complexity around what we’ve had to do that I haven’t had the luxury to even think about the job longterm.

“All I’ll say is that it’s an absolute privilege to work in sport, I love Rugby League… I’ve always said I’d love to be able to contribute in a positive way back to the game.”

Image: Getty