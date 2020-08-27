‘It wasn’t a good look’: Jeff Horn’s trainer under fire after fight
Wednesday night’s highly anticipated showdown saw underdog Tim Tszyu emerge victorious in a clear win over Jeff Horn.
Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton has copped heat from commentators after his plea for ‘one more minute’ out of the exhausted fighter was broadcast.
“I didn’t think that was a good look for boxing,” Mark Levy commented.
An avid boxer himself, Paul Gallen weighed in on the controversial cornerside conversation.
“This is a hard one.
“[Glenn] knows how hard [Jeff] can push himself, and he knows what level he can get to.
“But I agree, it wasn’t a good look.”
Image: Fox Sports