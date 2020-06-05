2GB
‘It was embarrassing’: Ray Hadley scolds Broncos on worst loss ever

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Brisbane BroncosNRL

The Brisbane Broncos have been lambasted by Ray Hadley after the NRL team suffered their biggest loss ever.

The Queenslanders were beaten by the Roosters 59-0 at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday night.

Ray Haldey has been calling the Broncos since 1988, when they first came into the competition, and has never seen a capitulation like it.

“I don’t care whether they’re down on troops, I don’t care about any of that.

“The great Broncos jumper is always worn with pride.

“Last night the pride was missing, gone, zip!

“It was embarrassing for all those Broncos supporters.”

Click PLAY to hear Ray’s full comments

Image: WWOS/Nine

