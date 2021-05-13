2GB
‘It makes my blood boil’: Jim Wilson calls out budget’s ‘hidden nasties’

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
In the wake of the delivery of the 2021 budget, Jim Wilson has criticised one of its “hidden nasties”.

$19 billion has been allocated to universities for the 2021-22 financial year, but funding will decrease in real terms in the years after.

Jim argued the cuts will have terrible repercussions for already struggling researchers, while chancellors and vice-chancellors will continue to receive the big bucks.

“It makes my blood boil.

“Those on the coalface doing incredible work are the ones who ultimately suffer.

“The fat cats on million-dollar plus salary packages at our unis should do the right thing, and get with the program and take pay cuts.”

Jim’s call for investment in medical research comes on the eve of the The Kids’ Cancer Project’s national Pirate Day fundraiser.

CEO and former Wallaby Owen Finegan told Jim The Kids’ Cancer Project has committed over $50 million to cancer research since 2005.

“We’ve been able to fund a few research projects, we’ve now got a tumour bank into those sorts of tumour samples … and clinical trial are in the process here in Australia [so] kids won’t have to go overseas to get treatment.

“Playing for the Wallabies sort of pales in significance when you can do some of this for our young kids.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
