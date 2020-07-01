2GB
‘It looks pretty good’: Michael McCormack defends new logo

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian MadeMichael McCormack

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has defended the newest Australian Made logo.

A new logo designed by Australia’s Nation Brand Advisory Council to “bring some consistency” to the national brand has sparked outrage.

The Trade Minister was adamant “there’s no change”, and the redesigned logo will be used for trade show design inspiration.

Mr McCormack told Ben Fordham we can have both logos.

“It looks pretty good.

“The marsupial is staying, we can have both flora and fauna.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaBusinessNews
