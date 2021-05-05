2GB
‘It eats into my soul’: Mother’s grief amplified by golf club’s memorial snub

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The mother of one of four children killed in the Oatlands crash has issued a powerful challenge to the golf club who rejected a memorial.

Bridget Sakr, mother of Veronique, shared with Deborah Knight her grief in the lead-up to another painful Mothers’ Day without her daughter.

She called on the club’s board to sympathise with her and the Abdallah family’s trauma, and reconsider their “insensitive, and very heartless” decision.

The club should also allow their members to vote on the proposal, she said.

“I don’t appreciate when they say ‘you’re looking for something elaborate’, because we’re not: it’s a very modest design … it actually sort of camouflages in the area.

“Veronique was flung 20 metres upon impact of the vehicle, and she landed in the golf course about three metres from the boundary fence.

“It really does eat into my soul when I think that there might be a buggy or a human just walking over where she died.”

Press PLAY below to hear the powerful interview

