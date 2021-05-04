2GB
Oatlands ‘cold-hearted bastards’ flayed for stony rejection of memorial

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley & Ben Fordham
Geoff LeeOatlands crashOatlands Golf Club
Ray Hadley was livid to hear Oatlands Golf Club had rejected a memorial for the four children killed after a driver lost control of his ute. 

The memorial was proposed at the site of the children’s deaths, on land owned by the golf club.

Ray had previously supported the Oatlands Golf Club, confident a compromise would be reached.

“Now, I feel a bit silly, actually,” he said this morning.

“I defended you thinking commonsense would prevail, but obviously not!”

The club formally put a stop to negotiations, stating the site would be too big.

“The insurance is covered by Parramatta City Council and you did this, you cold-hearted bastards!

“And I had the temerity to actually defend you previously.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s fiery comments in full

A number of politicians have voiced joint support across party lines for the memorial.

Member for Lakemba Jihad Dib told Ray Hadley the memorial proposal had already been substantially scaled down.

“To simply just round it off by saying negotiations are closed, it’s ridiculous.

“Because if there’s a genuine, sincere attempt to try and find a compromise, then they can do it.

“Talk about misreading the room.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jihad Dib’s full response to the decision

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee told Ben Fordham negotiations have ended after a year.

“It’s extremely disappointing.

“I appeal to them in all good faith to come back to the table, let’s work out a solution.”

Press PLAY below to hear Geoff Lee’s appeal

