‘It breaks my heart’: Latest suicide figures show increase pre-COVID

ABS figures released this week show an increase in suicide deaths in all states and territories except Queensland in 2019.

Lifeline chairman John Brogden explained to Jim Wilson suicide statistics are always one year behind, meaning COVID-19 has not been taken into account.

“One of the worst figures in all of this research Jim, is that … eight Australians on average would take their lives every day – six men, and two women.

“We’re now saying … that’s an average of nine Australians every day.

“In every way these figures are going the wrong way, and it breaks my heart.”

The statistics have Mr Brogden worried about the impact of the pandemic which will be reflected in next year’s figures; however, there is a glimmer of hope.

“We haven’t had any reported suicide increase year on year through COVID.

“I hope and I think that’s because people are reaching out for help.”

If you are experiencing difficulties please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

