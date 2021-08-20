‘Is she a baddie?’: Young dancer’s adorable response to police mix-up

Police have turned up to at a dance studio in Sydney’s Inner West three times to break up an illegal gathering, only to find out the noise complaint is not what it seemed.

Owner of CDC Studios in Hurlstone Park Mel Coady told Jim Wilson the laughter and chatter from her Zoom classes was so loud through the studio’s speakers, the neighbours thought the students were there in person.

“The police have always been lovely, but the last time was very funny, because the little ones now have learned how to unmute themselves.

“One of the little girls unmuted herself and said ‘oh no, is she a baddie?’!”

