2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Is she a baddie?’: Young dancer’s adorable response to police mix-up

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Inner WestlockdownNSW Police
Article image for ‘Is she a baddie?’: Young dancer’s adorable response to police mix-up

Police have turned up to at a dance studio in Sydney’s Inner West three times to break up an illegal gathering, only to find out the noise complaint is not what it seemed.

Owner of CDC Studios in Hurlstone Park Mel Coady told Jim Wilson the laughter and chatter from her Zoom classes was so loud through the studio’s speakers, the neighbours thought the students were there in person.

“The police have always been lovely, but the last time was very funny, because the little ones now have learned how to unmute themselves.

“One of the little girls unmuted herself and said ‘oh no, is she a baddie?’!”

Press PLAY below to hear the hilarious story

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873