Is Scott Morrison’s 3-stage plan too ‘ambitious’?

In the wake of a crucial National Cabinet meeting this afternoon, the Prime Minister has announced a three-step plan for lifting COVID-19 restrictions across Australia.

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor has told Deborah Knight every state and territory will implement the three-stage roadmap at their own pace because they each face different risks.

However, Shadow Minister for Agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight he is surprised with the plan to lift many of the restrictions by late July.

“I’m a bit surprised about how ambitious it is.

“The worst thing that could happen is for us to move forward, have a spike in infections, and be forced to lock the place down again.

“We don’t want that false start.”

