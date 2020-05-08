BREAKING | Scott Morrison reveals which COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a three-stage plan to lift Australia out of lockdown.

The national cabinet will review progress every three weeks to make sure there is no spike in cases.

The states will each decide which restrictions will be lifted and when, but the Prime Minister hopes, by July, the steps will be implemented.

Stage one

Five visitors allowed in a home

Gatherings of up to 10 outside of home

Continuing to work from home if it works for you and your employer

Restaurants cafes and shopping open

Playgrounds, boot camps, libraries open

30 people at funerals outdoors and 10 at weddings

Local and regional travel

Stage two

Gatherings of 20 in your home, businesses and public places

Continue to work from home

Caravan and camping grounds open

Some interstate travel will be allowed

Gyms, cinemas, galleries, amusement parks and beauty will reopen

Stage three

Gathering sizes increased to 100

Return to workplaces

Nightclubs and food courts will open

All interstate travel allowed

Cross-Tasman, pacific island and international student travel will be considered

“There is nothing that would see us opening overseas travel for the foreseeable future,” Mr Morrison said.