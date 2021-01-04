Is Australia set for an early federal election this year?

Speculations have arisen that Australia may head to the polls in September or October this year, marking an early election.

A six-week gap during September and October in the sitting calendar for the federal parliament has sparked the conjecture.

Former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi said a break at that time of year is ‘most unusual’.

“It would be an early election by any stretch of the imagination,” he told Luke Grant.

Mr Bernardi said an early election would be advantageous for the LNP to retain government, providing security to implement long-term plans.

Image: Getty