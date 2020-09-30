2GB
Irishman charged over two Sydney assaults

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Patrick Farrell

Irishman Patrick Farrell has been arrested over an alleged one-punch assault and an unrelated stabbing in Sydney.

Police had been searching for the 29-year-old wanted on two outstanding warrants over a stabbing in Randwick in August and an assault in Matraville in November last year.

He was arrested at an office on George Street, Parramatta, yesterday afternoon.

Farrell was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He’s been refused bail and will appear in court today.

Detective Inspector Rod Pistola told Ben Fordham they’re investigating if someone had been hiding Farrell for the past month.

“We certainly had to cast a wide net to try and track him down.”

Image: NSW Police

Ben Fordham
