Institutions cut off for failing to join child abuse redress scheme

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Anne Ruston

The government is condemning six institutions who have failed to sign up to the National Redress Scheme, preventing 55 abuse survivors from benefitting from the scheme.

The National Redress Scheme is in response to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, and allows those who experienced this abuse to access a range of redress options.

The institutions that have failed to join are the Australian Air League, Boys’ Brigade NSW, Fairbridge Restored Limited, Lakes Entrance Pony Club, Jehovah’s Witnesses and Kenja Communications.

Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston told Ray Hadley those organisations will no longer receive Commonwealth funding.

“I cannot understand why an organisation wouldn’t accept responsibility for the actions of their organisation in the past,” she said.

“I would say to every one of them please, please, reconsider. You are not doing the right thing.”

Image: Getty

