‘Inspiring’ wheelchair-bound man’s message after ATM robbery

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Julian Stewart

Two men are in custody after wheelchair-bound Julian Stewart was robbed at a Sydney ATM.

The 42-year-old, who suffers from paraplegia cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, was withdrawing money at an ATM on George Street at Haymarket when he was robbed.

After appealing to the public for assistance on The Ray Hadley Morning Show, one man was arrested and another handed himself in.

Ray Hadley had revealed he’s known Julian for over 30 years, after seeing him at Jeff Fenech’s boxing matches.

Julian called in this morning after hearing of the arrests.

“I wanted to thank the police for the way they’ve looked after me.

“Also, I want to thank the people of Australia for all their love and support.

“I love life and I love to see people enjoying their life and living it to the full.”

“What an inspiring man,” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
