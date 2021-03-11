Inquiry puts pressure on Sydney Metro to ‘do the right thing’

The NSW opposition has won support to open a parliamentary inquiry into land acquisition for major transport projects.

Christine Vella, resident of one of the 17 properties being acquired in Orchard Hills, told Jim Wilson the inquiry is a great result.

“I am so glad that we get to have a voice, and I can only hope that creates a positive outcome for the community … not just here, but in the surrounding communities who are also suffering.”

Western Sydney landowners affected by the development are calling for the Just Terms Act needs to be revised to reflect future rezonings.

“I am hoping that it compels Sydney Metro to do the right thing, and relocate us back in our suburb at the very least.”

Liberal MP for Mulgoa Tanya Davies has been fighting her own government on the issue.

She told Jim Wilson she’s been urging Sydney Metro to lease the land needed for storage and facilities instead, which they “will not even consider”.

“It is clear and it is as plain as the nose on your face that these people are not getting a fair deal.”

