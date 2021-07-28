Inner West Council claims Aboriginals were ‘gender fluid’ before colonisation
Inner West Council staff will undergo an “unconscious bias” course with “extraordinary” claims that British colonial settlers imposed gender views on Aboriginal Australians.
The Inner West Council claims that Victorian-era colonisers “dismantled” gender diverse Aboriginal Australians and “asserted men and women as the norm”.
“Have you ever heard of anything like that?” Ben Fordham said.
Image: Getty