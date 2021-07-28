2GB
Inner West Council claims Aboriginals were ‘gender fluid’ before colonisation

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Inner West Council
Article image for Inner West Council claims Aboriginals were ‘gender fluid’ before colonisation

Inner West Council staff will undergo an “unconscious bias” course with “extraordinary” claims that British colonial settlers imposed gender views on Aboriginal Australians.

The Inner West Council claims that Victorian-era colonisers “dismantled” gender diverse Aboriginal Australians and “asserted men and women as the norm”.

“Have you ever heard of anything like that?” Ben Fordham said.

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

Image: Getty

