2GB
Infectious diseases expert ‘surprised’ by change in AstraZeneca advice

38 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Jim Wilson has raised concerns new AstraZeneca advice will do more harm than good, further deterring vulnerable elderly Australians from receiving the vaccine.

The federal government now recommends people below 60 receive the Pfizer jab, based on new advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

Jim pointed out the AstraZeneca vaccine was used very widely in the United Kingdom

“I’ve said from the beginning of the vaccine rollout that I’m backing in our medical experts, but seriously, I have real concerns that this new directive is an overreaction.

“60 blood clots, two deaths, 3.8 million first doses.”

ANU infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon admitted to Jim he was “a bit surprised” by the change in advice.

“I don’t think the data has actually changed.

“Overall, we expect that unfortunately for every one million people that receive this vaccine, one person might die from these very rare and unusual clots.”

