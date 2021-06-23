2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Infectious diseases expert says Sydney lockdown might be unavoidable

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
covid-19Nigel McMillan
Article image for Infectious diseases expert says Sydney lockdown might be unavoidable

An infectious diseases expert is warning NSW could be headed for a lockdown if the COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

Greater Sydney is under restrictions for the next week after four mystery cases were part of the 16 recorded yesterday.

Infectious diseases expert at Griffith University Professor Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham the measures are “fairly sensible” but if the numbers keep rising a lockdown should be considered.

“If these numbers keep doubling up it really can get out of hand quite quickly.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873