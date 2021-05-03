2GB
Infectious diseases expert explains why COVID crisis in India will ‘get much worse’

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
IndiaNigel McMillan
Article image for Infectious diseases expert explains why COVID crisis in India will ‘get much worse’

A health expert is warning India’s COVID crisis is going to worsen.

Another 368,000 people have tested positive and 3417 people have died with COVID-19 in India in 24 hours.

Infectious Diseases Expert Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham “it’s going to get much worse”.

“The only way they’re going to get this under control is with the sorts of measures we take here … lockdowns and vaccinations.

“They don’t seem to be wanting to do the lockdown route at all, at least on a national level.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency 

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsWorld
