Infectious diseases expert explains why COVID crisis in India will ‘get much worse’

A health expert is warning India’s COVID crisis is going to worsen.

Another 368,000 people have tested positive and 3417 people have died with COVID-19 in India in 24 hours.

Infectious Diseases Expert Nigel McMillan told Ben Fordham “it’s going to get much worse”.

“The only way they’re going to get this under control is with the sorts of measures we take here … lockdowns and vaccinations.

“They don’t seem to be wanting to do the lockdown route at all, at least on a national level.”

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency