Industry questions ‘devil in the detail’ of live music bailout

The federal government’s $125 million arts funding injection has been praised by industry bodies, so long as conditions are met.

The ‘Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand’ (RISE) fund allows organisations to access grants for festivals, concerts, tours, productions and events.

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston told Deborah Knight the industry is grateful for the package, but admitted “it’s probably never going to be enough”.

“It’s great to be heard.

“[But] whatever funding is provided through grants must be able to hit people on the front line as quickly as possible: that will be critical in terms of the devil in the detail.

“There will be businesses that are going to struggle because we’re very dependent on vaccinations and the world getting back to normal.

“We still don’t have harmonisation across state borders … we need those questions answered.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty