2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Indigenous cop asks politicians to stay out of police business

1 hour ago
Deborah Knight
Indigenous arrestNSW Police

Retired Aboriginal policeman Bill has called in to give his take on the backlash against police following the controversial arrest of an Indigenous teen.

Bill served as a plain clothes police officer in Redfern for 27 years, he told Deborah Knight.

When he served on the force in the 80s, he says, youth were much more respectful of police.

“We went to where the trouble spots were.

“In those days, you got respect … if I had to go and pick up an Indigenous fellow he’d call you ‘uncle’ or ‘cousin’.

“Today, that doesn’t go on.”

Back in his day, he said, the cops at the top would respect their colleagues’ integrity, but politicians have made their jobs more difficult.

“In those days, your bosses backed you.

“Now when politicians get involved, I think the bosses get windy: ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that’.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873