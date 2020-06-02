EXCLUSIVE | Police Commissioner apologises to Indigenous teen after controversial arrest

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has apologised to an Indigenous teenager after a video of a controversial arrest in Surry Hills went viral.

Video footage shows a 17-year-old Aboriginal boy having his legs swept and landing face-first on the curb, chipping his tooth, after he threatened police.

The junior constable has been placed on restricted duties as a review into his conduct is carried out.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham officers are trained to use leg sweeps but admits the video is concerning.

“There were probably other ways that the officer could have dealt with that matter, no doubt,” Mr Fuller said.

“I’m sure most of the community wouldn’t want to see someone who’s made a mistake sacked after making such a commitment to the community.”

