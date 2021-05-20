Independent Upper Hunter candidate admits Turnbull’s support ‘a risk’

Independent candidate Kirsty O’Connell has defended her connection with divisive former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of the Upper Hunter by-election.

Mr Turnbull has donated $3000 to her campaign, but she told Jim Wilson he’s genuine in his connection with the community.

“Malcolm’s actually a long-term supporter of our local cow draft … he’s actually the reason why we’ve still got a rodeo ground.

“It was always a little bit of a risk, but the people from the local area that know him generally have a lot of respect for him.”

Ms O’Connell is running on a pro-farmer platform opposing new coal mines.

“I’m not anti-mining, but the expansion is really significant.

“The government [is] continuing to approve new mines even though existing [mines] are running at … less production than what they’re approved for.”

