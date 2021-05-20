2GB
Independent Upper Hunter candidate admits Turnbull’s support ‘a risk’

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Independent Upper Hunter candidate admits Turnbull’s support ‘a risk’

Independent candidate Kirsty O’Connell has defended her connection with divisive former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull ahead of the Upper Hunter by-election.

Mr Turnbull has donated $3000 to her campaign, but she told Jim Wilson he’s genuine in his connection with the community.

“Malcolm’s actually a long-term supporter of our local cow draft … he’s actually the reason why we’ve still got a rodeo ground.

“It was always a little bit of a risk, but the people from the local area that know him generally have a lot of respect for him.”

Ms O’Connell is running on a pro-farmer platform opposing new coal mines.

“I’m not anti-mining, but the expansion is really significant.

“The government [is] continuing to approve new mines even though existing [mines] are running at … less production than what they’re approved for.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brendon Thorne – Pool/Getty Images

 

Jim Wilson
