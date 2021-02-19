2GB
‘Incremental’ employment improvement prompts call for JobKeeper transition plan

2 mins ago
Jim Wilson
aviationemploymentRichard MarlesTOURISM
Article image for ‘Incremental’ employment improvement prompts call for JobKeeper transition plan

The latest national jobs figures show 34,000 Australians found work last month, with the unemployment rate decreasing to 6.4 per cent.

Labor MP Richard Marles, who has been elevated to a new shadow portfolio for COVID-19 recovery, welcomed the reemployment figures.

However, he told Jim Wilson, a JobKeeper transition plan is still urgently needed, particularly for the tourism and aviation industries.

“We’ve got to acknowledge that it’s incremental – there’s still 880,000 Australians who are unemployed, [and] another 1.1 million … who are underemployed.

“The world is not back to normal.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

