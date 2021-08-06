2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Increased police and defence force personnel to target Sydney hotspot areas

52 mins ago
Luke Grant
Australia OvernightCOMPLIANCECOVID OUTBREAKSophie Cotsis
Article image for Increased police and defence force personnel to target Sydney hotspot areas

Extra police and Defence Force personnel will be deployed to the Canterbury-Bankstown area.

The move is aimed at stopping breaches to COVID health orders in shopping areas.

Despite health authorities concentrating their efforts in the region, cases are continuing to increase.

More than 70 of the state’s latest 291 cases have been detected in the region.

Canterbury MP Sophie Cotsis has told Luke Grant the increase aims to improve compliance.

“This is going to happen more so. There’ll be high visibility over the next few days or so,” she said.

“As we’ve heard, particularly a number of suburbs in my electorate have very high COVID positive case numbers.”

Click play below to listen to the full interview.

Luke Grant
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873