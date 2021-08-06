Increased police and defence force personnel to target Sydney hotspot areas

Extra police and Defence Force personnel will be deployed to the Canterbury-Bankstown area.

The move is aimed at stopping breaches to COVID health orders in shopping areas.

Despite health authorities concentrating their efforts in the region, cases are continuing to increase.

More than 70 of the state’s latest 291 cases have been detected in the region.

Canterbury MP Sophie Cotsis has told Luke Grant the increase aims to improve compliance.

“This is going to happen more so. There’ll be high visibility over the next few days or so,” she said.

“As we’ve heard, particularly a number of suburbs in my electorate have very high COVID positive case numbers.”

