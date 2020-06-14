‘I’m thrilled to be joining you’: Jim Wilson eager to take over 2GB Drive
Respected broadcaster Jim Wilson is eager to kick-off 2GB’s new Drive program.
Jim will replace Ben Fordham in the Drive slot following radio great Alan Jones’ retirement from Breakfast radio.
Jim is currently a mainstay of news and sports broadcasts at the Seven Network, where he has been a sports presenter and sports editor.
“I’m thrilled to be joining you and the wonderful team at 2GB,” he told Ben Fordham.
“I’ve been absolutely blown away with the messages of support and I’m really looking forward to cracking on.”
