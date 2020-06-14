2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m thrilled to be joining you’: Jim Wilson eager to take over 2GB Drive

5 hours ago
2GB News
Jim Wilson

Respected broadcaster Jim Wilson is eager to kick-off 2GB’s new Drive program.

Jim will replace Ben Fordham in the Drive slot following radio great Alan Jones’ retirement from Breakfast radio.

Jim is currently a mainstay of news and sports broadcasts at the Seven Network, where he has been a sports presenter and sports editor.

“I’m thrilled to be joining you and the wonderful team at 2GB,” he told Ben Fordham.

“I’ve been absolutely blown away with the messages of support and I’m really looking forward to cracking on.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

2GB News
EntertainmentNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873