2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I’m sharp as a tack!’: Anthony Mundine brushes off post-retirement health fears

6 hours ago
James Willis
Anthony Mundineconcussion
Article image for ‘I’m sharp as a tack!’: Anthony Mundine brushes off post-retirement health fears

Newly retired boxing and rugby league legend Anthony Mundine has reflected on his career highlights and looked to his future.

He told James Willis despite taking plenty of head knocks over the years, he has no concerns about the long-term impact on his health.

“You know what, I was concussed more in footy than boxing.

“I’m not worried at all.

“I’m sharp as a tack!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mike Owen/Getty Images

James Willis
BoxingRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873