‘I’m sharp as a tack!’: Anthony Mundine brushes off post-retirement health fears

Newly retired boxing and rugby league legend Anthony Mundine has reflected on his career highlights and looked to his future.

He told James Willis despite taking plenty of head knocks over the years, he has no concerns about the long-term impact on his health.

“You know what, I was concussed more in footy than boxing.

“I’m not worried at all.

“I’m sharp as a tack!”

Image: Mike Owen/Getty Images