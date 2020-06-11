2GB
‘I’m fighting for equality’: Pauline Hanson furious as All Lives Matter motion denied

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Pauline Hanson

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson has had her motion of ‘All Lives Matter’ denied in the Senate. 

Finance Minister and Leader of the Government in the Senate, Mathias Cormann moved to deny debate with all senators voting with him, leaving Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts the only two supporting the ‘All Lives Matter’ motion.

Ms Hanson told Mark Levy her fellow senators said she was creating division and that she doesn’t care about the disadvantaged people in our society.

“I just called them gutless not to stand up for this.

“They haven’t got the intestinal fortitude to stand up for what they truly believe in.

“This is causing division within our nation… if people don’t stand up to this, I’m in fear of what it’s going to be like to live in this country.

“I’m fighting for equality.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

Mark Levy
