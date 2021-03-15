2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Idris Elba brings Hollywood star power to Sydney duo’s stage

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Idris ElbaLime CordialeLive musicOli Leimbach
Article image for Idris Elba brings Hollywood star power to Sydney duo’s stage

Fans of Sydney band Lime Cordiale were surprised last night when a very famous face joined them on stage.

Idris Elba, the band’s newest collaborator, joined them to perform ‘Unnecessary Things’ at their Enmore Theatre gig.

One half of the duo, Oliver Leimbach, told Jim Wilson the Hollywood mega-star has been putting the boys through their paces in recent weeks.

“Last night we left the venue at … 1am and he goes ‘alright, so I’ll see you in the studio, [at] what, 9 or 10?’

“Come on!”

Despite the crowd’s chants, the staunchly “anti-shoey” Oli refused to allow Elba to succumb to peer pressure.

“I guess there is a part of me that would’ve liked to see him skol a beer out of a shoe, but I didn’t give the audience the satisfaction.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Lucy Smith

Jim Wilson
EntertainmentMusic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873