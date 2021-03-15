Idris Elba brings Hollywood star power to Sydney duo’s stage
Fans of Sydney band Lime Cordiale were surprised last night when a very famous face joined them on stage.
Idris Elba, the band’s newest collaborator, joined them to perform ‘Unnecessary Things’ at their Enmore Theatre gig.
— Lucy Smith (@lcysmth) March 14, 2021
One half of the duo, Oliver Leimbach, told Jim Wilson the Hollywood mega-star has been putting the boys through their paces in recent weeks.
“Last night we left the venue at … 1am and he goes ‘alright, so I’ll see you in the studio, [at] what, 9 or 10?’
“Come on!”
Despite the crowd’s chants, the staunchly “anti-shoey” Oli refused to allow Elba to succumb to peer pressure.
“I guess there is a part of me that would’ve liked to see him skol a beer out of a shoe, but I didn’t give the audience the satisfaction.”
