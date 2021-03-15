Idris Elba brings Hollywood star power to Sydney duo’s stage

Fans of Sydney band Lime Cordiale were surprised last night when a very famous face joined them on stage.

Idris Elba, the band’s newest collaborator, joined them to perform ‘Unnecessary Things’ at their Enmore Theatre gig.

One half of the duo, Oliver Leimbach, told Jim Wilson the Hollywood mega-star has been putting the boys through their paces in recent weeks.

“Last night we left the venue at … 1am and he goes ‘alright, so I’ll see you in the studio, [at] what, 9 or 10?’

“Come on!”

Despite the crowd’s chants, the staunchly “anti-shoey” Oli refused to allow Elba to succumb to peer pressure.

“I guess there is a part of me that would’ve liked to see him skol a beer out of a shoe, but I didn’t give the audience the satisfaction.”

Image: Twitter/Lucy Smith